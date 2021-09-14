Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana’s Dial 112 project evoking interest of other states too

Haryana Police’s “Dial 112” initiative is catching the attention of other states as well, as police officials are visiting the state to study the successful implementation of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:29 AM IST
Dial 112 is an integrated emergency response system, established to provide emergency services to people in distress anytime and anywhere across Haryana.

Haryana Police’s “Dial 112” initiative is catching the attention of other states as well, as police officials are visiting the state to study the successful implementation of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS).

In this series, Madhya Pradesh ADGP SK Jha on Monday visited Haryana to understand the emergency helpline project. Earlier, a team of Bihar police had also visited here to study the project.

Dial 112 is an integrated emergency response system, established to provide emergency services to people in distress anytime and anywhere across Haryana.

This round-the-clock system functions from the state emergency response centre (SERC) in Panchkula. The state-of-the-art centre can function at uninterrupted speed even in the absence of power supply for four consecutive days.

The SERC has been digitally connected to the police control rooms at district level and suitably located emergency response vehicles. The toll free number in Hindi, English, Punjabi and Haryanvi promises to respond to people in distress within 15-20 minutes.

Every call on Dial 112 will be recorded. The data will be completely secure and will not be deleted under any circumstance.

