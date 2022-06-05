Hatemonger booked for justifying TV artiste’s killing: J&K Police

J&K Police on Saturday booked a person for allegedly justified the killing of TV artiste Amreen Bhat on social media under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Amreen was killed at her residence at Hashroo Chadoora in Budgam. The police claimed that the militants responsible for her killing were killed within 24 hours. “Acting tough against the anti-social elements, the police booked a hatemonger under the Public Safety Act for spreading hate and justifying Amreen’s murder by uploading a video on social media,” said a police spokesman.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Irfan Bhat of Takiya Wagoora Kreeri in Baramulla.

“The act of uploading such hateful video, justifying killing of artiste Amreen Bhat on YouTube channel has not only caused alarm and fear among the class of people performing art, singing, and dancing, but also the families associated with them. Moreover, this act also amounts to supporting terrorist act. Besides, such videos have tendency to make more people vulnerable to such attacks,” the spokesman said, adding that the accused has been detained and lodged in a Jammu jail.

“The police once again advise the social media users not to get involved in such filthy acts and avoid falling prey to such anti-social and anti-national agenda. Community members are requested to share any such information with police so that legal action under law shall be taken against such anti-social/anti-national elements,” the spokesman said.

