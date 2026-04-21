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Hazardous grille work across Mohali derails road safety

With little to no barricading, caution signage or reflective warnings in place at many points, commuters said navigating these stretches, especially after dark, has become risky

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:44 am IST
By Sheetal, Mohali
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Even as authorities push ahead with installing road-dividing grilles to improve safety on major stretches in Mohali, the ongoing work itself has emerged as a serious hazard, with open trenches, toppled metal structures and scattered debris raising the risk of accidents and worsening traffic congestion.

Mounds of debris, toppled grilles and open pits make these stretches perilous for commuters, especially after dark. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

While the installation of grilles is intended to prevent head-on collisions, deter illegal pedestrian crossings, and curb wrong-side driving and illegal U-turns, the execution on ground is doing the opposite.

At several locations, including near Ivy Hospital in Sector 71 and Franco Chowk in Phase 2, deep trenches dug along the central verge remain uncovered, with heavy iron grilles lying dislodged or tilted precariously inside them. Mounds of rubble and construction waste spill onto the road, forcing vehicles to squeeze through reduced space, slowing traffic and increasing the likelihood of accidents.

With little to no barricading, caution signage or reflective warnings in place at many points, commuters said navigating these stretches, especially after dark, has become risky.

“The grilles are lying at odd angles inside open pits. One wrong move and a vehicle could get damaged or worse, cause injuries,” said a daily commuter.

Responding to concerns, Mohali MC chief engineer Naresh Batta said directions had been issued to clear debris and restore radium taping. “The earlier taping may have been tampered with or stolen. We have asked workers to reinstall it. Street lighting has been ensured to maintain visibility, and the work is being carried out with safety precautions,” he said, adding that such projects typically take around three months and full road closure was not feasible.

Traffic police, meanwhile, cautioned that existing measures may not be adequate. DSP (Traffic) Karnail Singh said, “Large reflectors and proper warnings are necessary. Without these, the chances of accidents increase.”

 
mohali traffic congestion road safety
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Hazardous grille work across Mohali derails road safety
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Hazardous grille work across Mohali derails road safety
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