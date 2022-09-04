HC declines bail to cop accused of pilfering drugs from ‘malkhana’

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed anticipatory bail plea of a cop, accused of pilfering drugs from Malkhana in Amritsar.

The court dismissed plea of Kuljit Singh, who was in-charge of the Malkhana police station, GRP Amritsar. The FIR was registered on December 13, 2020. The SHO, Sukhwinder Singh, is also an accused in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court while dismissing the plea observed that the probe by authorities, points out towards petitioner’s prima facie role and involvement. It is not only that through his act, the petitioner got possession of massive quantity of different drugs but the tampering of the case property is likely to have a larger devastating effect on the outcome of such cases and the society in general, it said adding that the allegations are very serious.

A probe had found that they had sold half a kilogram of smack (heroin) and 6 kg ganja to two unknown persons after taking ₹2.5 lakh. Also 10 kg of poppy husk to some other person, all taken from the Malkhana.