HC defers hearing on Majithia’s plea in DA case to August 26

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia's plea against his arrest and subsequent remand in a disproportionate assets case registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau. The next hearing has been scheduled for August 26.

As the matter came up before the bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya, Majithia’s counsel sought four weeks’ time to file an amended petition. The court granted the request and adjourned the matter accordingly.

Majithia had initially filed the petition on July 1, challenging his arrest and subsequent remand. On July 8, his lawyers sought time to amend the plea—a request repeated during Tuesday’s hearing.

Majithia was arrested by the vigilance bureau on June 25 in connection with a disproportionate assets case allegedly involving the laundering of ₹540 crore. On July 6, a Mohali court remanded him to judicial custody.

In his petition, Majithia has termed the case as an act of “political witch-hunting and vendetta”, claiming it was a response to his criticism of the current government.

This FIR against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team into the 2021 drug case. In 2021, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force. Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana high court granted him bail.