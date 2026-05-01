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HC directs Punjab govt to ensure safety of Harbhajan, family

Harbhajan left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with Raghav Chadha and five other party MPs and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on April 24

Published on: May 01, 2026 05:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to ensure safety of Rajya Sabha member and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his family members residing in Jalandhar.

The directions were passed on a petition filed by the 45-year-old Harbhajan, who had alleged that on April 25, his security cover was withdrawn in Delhi and Punjab by the state government in “a very arbitrary and vindictive manner”. (HT)

Harbhajan left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with Raghav Chadha and five other party MPs and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on April 24. The switch led to AAP workers staging protests at the residences of three of defector MPs from Punjab.

The directions were passed on a petition filed by the 45-year-old Harbhajan, who had alleged that on April 25, his security cover was withdrawn in Delhi and Punjab by the state government in “a very arbitrary and vindictive manner” without any fresh threat assessment and issuing any notice or opportunity of hearing to him.

The plea said he was given the security cover in May 2022 following a threat perception review by state intelligence and security agencies. “The security cover was abruptly withdrawn within hours of the petitioner’s announcement of leaving the AAP, in what is a clear act of political vendetta by the AAP government,” he said.

The high court bench of justice Jagmohan Bansal has sought response from the government by May 12, directing that “in the meantime, the respondent shall ensure that no physical injury is caused to the petitioner or his family members while they are in the Punjab”.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / HC directs Punjab govt to ensure safety of Harbhajan, family
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / HC directs Punjab govt to ensure safety of Harbhajan, family
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