Friday, Jul 18, 2025
HC drops suo motu proceedings initiated over felling of trees in Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 10:20 am IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dropped suo motu proceedings initiated in June on a news report about environmentalists and locals opposing reported felling of trees in Gurugram by a realtor.

The suo motu was initiated by court after reports that residents and environmentalists have launched protests over allegations of the process of felling of nearly 2,000 trees on an estimated 40 acre of land in DLF Phase 5 in Gurugram. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The proceedings were dropped after Gurugram deputy conservator of forest Raj Kumar in an affidavit had informed the court that the parcel of land on which permission for cutting of trees was granted to realtor DLF Ltd is a private land and it neither falls in protected forest nor in reserved forest and has also not been notified under Aravalli plantation.

The court was also informed that the developer had taken permission for felling of trees and it was granted after proper field inspection.

The suo motu was initiated by court after reports that residents and environmentalists have launched protests over allegations of the process of felling of nearly 2,000 trees on an estimated 40 acre of land in DLF Phase 5 in Gurugram.

While disposing of the plea, the court directed DLF to ensure all the terms and conditions subject to which permissions to cut trees have been granted, especially conditions of planting 10 times the trees cut are complied with. The state functionaries are also directed to supervise that the condition of forestation is strictly complied with by the realtor, the court further ordered.

