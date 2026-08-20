Yogi unveils ‘Think Big, Think Like UP’ mantra

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday unveiled a new mantra—“Think Big, Think Like UP”—while inaugurating the Taj Palace hotel in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar, describing Uttar Pradesh as the “hot land of India”. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of the Taj Palace hotel in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

He asserted that no other state or country could now match the scale of opportunities emerging in UP. The chief minister said the opening of Taj Palace was another milestone in Lucknow’s transformation and underlined the need to combine development with the state’s rich heritage.

“The soul of India resides in Uttar Pradesh,” he said, citing Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Prayagraj, Buddhist sites and major rivers, including the Ganga, Yamuna and Saryu as the state’s cultural and spiritual assets.

He said UP had transformed from being among the bottom three states in tourism to becoming one of the country’s top destinations. In 2025, around 156 crore tourists visited the state, he claimed. He also highlighted the state’s 17 domestic and five international airports, extensive expressway network and expanding metro connectivity.