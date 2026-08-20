Chandigarh: Power firm notifies time-bound services under 2011 act

The Chandigarh administration has notified a comprehensive set of time-bound service delivery norms for electricity-related complaints and consumer services under the Punjab Right to Service Act, 2011, as extended to the Union territory. To improve consumer grievance redressal, timelines have been prescribed for complaints related to voltage fluctuations, meter defects, and billing issues. (HT File)

The notification, issued in the official gazette on August 19, lays down strict timelines for Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) to address faults, restore supply, and process consumer requests, with designated officers and appellate authorities accountable for delays.

According to the notification, immediate technical faults such as fuse blowouts must be rectified within four hours in urban areas and eight hours in rural areas. Similarly, snapped or broken service lines are to be repaired within six hours in urban areas and 12 hours in rural areas. For faults in low-tension (LT) distribution lines, the utility is required to restore normal supply within 12 hours, while ensuring temporary supply from alternate sources within four hours.

In cases of high-tension (HT) mains failure, rectification must be completed within 12 hours, with interim restoration of supply within four hours. Breakdowns of underground cables are to be addressed within 24 hours after obtaining necessary clearances. Transformer failures, a major cause of outages, must be resolved within 24 hours in urban areas and 48 hours in rural areas, with temporary arrangements mandated within eight and 12 hours, respectively.

The notification also covers large-scale infrastructure issues. Grid substations (33/66/220 kV) must be repaired and supply restored within 48 hours, while alternate arrangements are to be made within six hours. In the event of power transformer failure, CPDL must submit a rectification plan to the electricity commission within 72 hours and restore supply through alternate sources within six hours.

To improve consumer grievance redressal, timelines have been prescribed for complaints related to voltage fluctuations, meter defects, and billing issues. Local voltage problems must be resolved within three days. Billing complaints are to be addressed within seven days.

The Administration has also emphasized transparency in scheduled outages, directing that any planned power cuts must be notified at least 24 hours in advance and should not exceed 12 hours in a day.

Officials said the move is aimed at strengthening accountability and ensuring timely delivery of essential services.