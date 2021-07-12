HC grants bail to 4 of family in abetment to suicide case

The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted bail to four members of a Phagwara-based family who were named as accused in an abetment to suicide case.

The four were arrested after a taxi driver first poisoned his son 9-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter and later consumed the substance himself, resulting in the death of all three. The reason behind the step was stated to be dispute with his wife. The FIR in this connection was registered against his wife’s family members at the Goraya police station in Jalandhar district on March 5 this year.

The high court bench of Justice Manoj Bajaj allowed their bail plea observing that the challan had already been presented and that the court is of the opinion that further custody of the petitioners, who are presently in judicial custody, may not be necessary as the trial is likely to take considerable time to complete.

“The material witnesses are either close relatives of the victim or police officials and there does not seem to be any possibility of their being won over,” the court said.

The accused include the victim’s father-in-law, mother-in-law and brothers-in-law who had approached the high court in May following their arrest in March. As per the FIR, the victim had a dispute with his wife who was living at her parental house for some time. In January, a compromise was effected between the couple but she refused to go with her husband.

The petitioners had told the court their daughter was married 12 years back and had matrimonial dispute with the victim since December 2020. A claim for maintenance too was filed against the driver.