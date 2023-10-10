HC grants interim protection from arrest to dismissed Punjab cop Raj Jit Singh in DA case

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to Raj Jit Singh Hundal, sacked assistant inspector general of police (AIG), in a disproportionate assets case registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) in April.

The case was registered by the VB on April 20. The government had recommended the action following findings in three reports submitted by a special investigation team (SIT) before the court that he had amassed huge properties while he was posted in Tarn Taran from 2013 as SSP.

He was dismissed from service by the Punjab government on April 17 for allegedly colluding with drug smugglers and framing innocent people in false cases and running an extortion racket along with another police official, Inderjit Singh, during this posting.

The high court bench of justice Anoop Chitkara acted on the plea from Hundal seeking anticipatory bail. The court has given interim relief from arrest and sought the government’s response to the plea by October 16.

On October 6, Hundal, secured anticipatory bail in the case registered in June 2017 in which he was named as an accused this year following the opening of the three SIT reports submitted in 2018. The allegations against him in this FIR are of drug trafficking.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had dismissed his bail plea on August 3.

The Supreme Court had on October 7 granted anticipatory bail to Hundal and sought the Punjab government’s response in four weeks on his petition that alleged he was made a “scapegoat” in a power tussle between two groups of Punjab Police officers at the highest level.

