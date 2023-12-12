HC grants protection to Manimajra bizman claiming threats from MP Kher

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Chandigarh Police to grant protection to the family of a Manimajra businessman who claimed receiving threats from MP Kirron Kher and her political aide Sahdev Salaria.

The high court bench of justice Anoop Chitakra, while directing the police to provide him security for one week, observed that there is no material before the court to “doubt or disbelieve” any of the allegations by the businessman. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Businessman Chaittanya Aggarwal in his plea claimed before the court that he has been receiving “constant harassment and threats from Kher and her aide”.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The high court bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara, while directing the police to provide him security for one week, observed that there is no material before the court to “doubt or disbelieve” any of the allegations by the businessman. Hence, ordered that his family be provided with the security for one week. The court, however, made it clear that it was not adjudicating about the financial dispute between them. The court, however, made it clear that in case the businessman violates any condition imposed for providing security, the order would stand “automatically recalled”.

As per the plea, he was given ₹8 crore by the MP for investment purpose and the amount was to be transferred back after obtaining the profits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kher was paid back ₹2 crore but due to fluctuations in the market, he sought more time to return back the remaining amount but the MP and her aide started threatening him, and demanded that he immediately return the money, along with interest, the plea alleged.

Meanwhile, Kher and Salaria have not responded to the allegations.