HC notice on plea challenging collection of toll at Gadpuri on Delhi-Agra highway

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a response from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), among others, on a plea challenging the collection of toll at Gadpuri in Palwal on the Delhi-Agra highway.

The high court bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj acted on the plea from two Palwal residents, Karan Singh Dala, a former MLA, and Rajvir, who had challenged NHAI’s decision to allow the collection of toll by the concessionaire. The response has been sought by November 30. The project is being implemented by Cube Highways Limited.

The plea says the concessionaire was to levy a toll after the completion of the entire project as a six-lane project. However, the permission was granted on May 20 by the NHAI even as some of the noteworthy features are missing. As part of the project, a road overbridge (ROB) at Ballabhgarh was to be upgraded from a four-lane to a six-lane and a six-lane flyover was to be constructed at Sohna crossing in Palwal, says the plea adding that in its place a four-lane fly-over was constructed.

It further submitted that under-passes that were to be constructed at various places were not constructed, and the service roads have also not been constructed. In view of these “discrepancies”, the concessionaire was not entitled to start a collection of the toll from the users. As per the petition, the certificate to collect the toll was granted on May 20.

The plea demanded that the May 20 decision of the NHAI be set aside and directions to respondents to discharge their obligations as per the agreement signed between different parties. It further demands that toll collection be not allowed till the completion of the project. The plea also says the toll plaza at Gadpuri be shifted to some other place.

