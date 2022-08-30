HC notice on plea from journalist Deepak Chaurasia seeking quashing of FIR

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a response from the Haryana police on a plea by journalist Deepak Chaurasiya seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Gurugram police in 2015.

The plea has been filed seeking quashing of an FIR on the allegations of forgery; publishing, transmitting material in electronic form and allegations of criminal conspiracy, etc, registered on March 20, 2015, at the Palam Vihar police station in Gurugram.

He among some other journalists is accused of airing an “edited” and “obscene” video of a 10-year-old child and her family in 2013 and linking the video to a sexual assault case against jailed, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. The response has been sought by September 19.

He then headed the News India channel. The plea says he was not responsible for carrying the news item and his role was only of giving directions and forming editorial policies for the channel. The petitioner was not involved in the day-to-day affairs of the channel and was not involved in the editing of the video in question, the plea said, adding that there was no evidence on record to substantiate that the petitioner has any role in the commission of the offence. It also alleged that the complainant is a devotee of the self-styled godman Asaram Bapu and the case has been instituted with an ulterior motive as a revenge for broadcasting the news pertaining to the self-styled godman.

