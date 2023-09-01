HC notice on plea seeking probe into law officers’ appointments in Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Thursday sought response from the Centre and Haryana government on a plea alleging irregularities/nepotism into the appointments of law officers in the advocate general’s (AG) office.

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Thursday sought response from the Centre and Haryana government on a plea alleging irregularities/nepotism into the appointments of law officers in the advocate general’s (AG) office. (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The HC bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj sought response by January 24 in a plea by Gurdev Singh of Naraingarh who claimed that a detailed complaint against the “favouritism and irregularities” into the selection of law officers was submitted but no action was taken on the same.

Besides, the Centre and the state government, the HC has also sought response from the state’s AG, Baldev Raj Mahajan, and members of the selection committee which assessed the merit for engagement as law officers with the AG office Haryana after the Haryana Law Officers (Engagement) Act 2016 came into effect in 2016. The plea sought directions for a court monitored probe from the CBI.

The plea alleges that none of the non-selected candidates was interviewed. Certain pre-selected favourites have been appointed, some of whom allegedly do not even fulfil the laid down criteria, in violation of the provisions of the 2016 law, it claims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Fair chances for advancement should be open to everybody interested, such that they have an equal chance to compete within the framework of goals and the structure of rules established… Individuals should succeed or fail based on their own efforts and not extraneous circumstances such as having well-connected parents,” the plea stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON