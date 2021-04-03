HC notice to Punjab govt, ADGP (traffic), others on plea against ‘faulty’ speed breakers

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice of motion to the Punjab government, additional director general of police (traffic), Ludhiana police commissioner and the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) on a petition against faulty speed breakers that were allegedly resulting in road accidents.

Rohit Sabharwal, an RTI activist, had moved the court seeking removal of such speed breakers across the state. He demanded that the speed breakers should be constructed as per the guidelines of the Indian Roads Congress in a way that they are visible to motorists from a distance.

The petitioner stated that speed breakers are constructed to reduce the speed of vehicles and maintain an efficient traffic flow.

“But illegal and faulty speed breakers are putting the lives of commuters at risk. These humps have been constructed at several points with no check on the height and width and the competent authorities have failed to take action against the same despite complaints,” he maintained.

Ludhiana residents have been complaining against faulty speed breakers in Haibowal, Civil Lines, Model Town Extension, Dugri among other areas.

Sabharwal also pointed out that the Bombay High Court in 2005 had dealt with a similar case and directed the Maharashtra government that all speed breakers be made as per the Indian Roads Congress specifications.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled on July 16.