HC restrains Haryana government from taking any coercive action against IAS officer

: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday restrained the Haryana government from taking any coercive action against IAS officer Sonal Goel.

The high court bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj acted on the plea of Goel. Detailed order is awaited. However, her lawyer Preetinder Singh Ahluwalia confirmed the development.

It was on July 14 that the state government had given approval for investigation into a corruption case registered against the 2008-batch IAS officer. The FIR was registered by the state vigilance bureau (VB) on April 19. The case pertains to allotment of some development works in Faridabad during her posting as commissioner, municipal corporation (MC) of the city.

The allegations are of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, public servant disobeying law, preparing false documents and various other sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act). She is a Tripura-cadre officer and remained on deputation to Haryana for around four years. She is currently posted as resident commissioner, Tripura, New Delhi.

In high court, she has sought directions to set aside the permission under section 17A of the PC Act claiming that the action of VB, Faridabad, was ultravires and in contravention to the Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The plea also says neither at the time when work order was sanctioned nor at the time of acceptance of revised or re-revised estimate of the cost of work, the petitioner was working as commissioner, MC, Faridabad. The VB has failed to recognise the act of giving administrative sanction for any proposal which had originated because of a recommendation by the local MLA/ward councillor of the constituency. The proposal was approved at different levels before the administrative approval was taken from the petitioner, the plea says. The high court has sought response from the government by February 8.