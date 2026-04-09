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HC seeks reply from Punjab, Centre over plea challenging Dhuri ROB construction

The petitioners alleged that the ROB being constructed over the Sheron distributary, passing through the residential area at Dhuri, will lead to cutting down of more than 250 fully-grown trees and also that the cost of construction of the overbridge is higher than the earlier proposed railway underbridge (RUB).

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 06:53 pm IST
By Muskan, Sangrur
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The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued notices to the Punjab government and the Centre on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the construction of a 54.76 crore railway overbridge (ROB) in Dhuri.

HC seeks reply from Punjab, Centre over plea challenging Dhuri ROB construction

Acting on the petition filed by a local resident, Amritroop Singh Dhaliwal, the court has set April 22 as the next date of hearing.

The petitioners alleged that the ROB being constructed over the Sheron distributary, passing through the residential area at Dhuri, will lead to cutting down of more than 250 fully-grown trees and also that the cost of construction of the overbridge is higher than the earlier proposed railway underbridge (RUB).

As per the plea, the ROB is estimated to cost 54.76 crore, whereas RUB would cost only 10.38 crore.

The plea further stated that the proposed site of ROB will not solve the traffic congestion, while the previous plan of RUB could have alleviated the traffic woes.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / HC seeks reply from Punjab, Centre over plea challenging Dhuri ROB construction
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / HC seeks reply from Punjab, Centre over plea challenging Dhuri ROB construction
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