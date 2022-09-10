HC stays Punjab’s notification for vehicles carrying mining material from outside state
The high court bench of justice AG Masih and justice Alok Jain acted on the plea of a firm, Om Stone Crusher, which had challenged the August 24 notification in this regard
The high court bench of justice AG Masih and justice Alok Jain acted on the plea of a firm, Om Stone Crusher, which had challenged the August 24 notification in this regard.
The court was told that the firm takes the mining material legally from firms in Jammu and Kashmir and after paying all the requisite dues is sometimes ferried into Punjab for its customers in the state.
However, on August 24, the government notified a policy stating that state government would collect royalty and penalty from the vehicles carrying the mined material from other states at entry points.
The amount thus collected will be reimbursed after verification of the receipts with the state from where it was brought. It was argued that the notification is against the provisions of the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act 1957. The collection of royalty and penalty in Punjab for goods produced outside the state is legally unjustifiable as Punjab lacks jurisdiction against the goods which have been mined outside the state, the counsel for the firm, senior advocate, Ashish Chopra had submitted.
It was further argued that the government has taken the step so that no illegal mining takes place. However, this would put undue burden on the transporter who despite carrying valid documents for transportation would be subject to such an arbitrary action of depositing the amount of royalty and penalty.
The high court, while fixing the next date of hearing for October 18, sought the government’s response and ordered that the collection of the royalty and penalty from the vehicles at the time of entry into Punjab from the other states, where the requisite documents have been produced by the driver of the vehicles, would remain stayed till the next date of hearing.
-
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
-
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
-
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
-
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
-
One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh
Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.
