HC asks Punjab, Haryana to submit report on Covid situation in rural areas

The high court on Wednesday asked Punjab and Haryana to submit a report on Covid-19 situation in rural areas, where, it observed, the spread was rapid, during the resumed hearing of a suo motu plea initiated by high court on management of Covid-19 situation in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. The court posted the matter for May 18.

The Punjab government told the high court that the state immediately needs about 4 lakh vials of Covishield vaccine. It also said that the Centre has provided 85,000 injections of Remdesivir and 37,000 more are still awaited.

State’s advocate general Atul Nanda also told the high court that 24 containers are available with the state for transporting oxygen from different states to Punjab. If six containers are arranged, it will somewhat ease out the situation in Punjab, he said, also bringing to the notice of court that 82 ventilators have been supplied to Punjab by the Centre from PM Cares fund, out of which 71 are faulty.

The central government informed the court that oxygen supply to Punjab has been increased from 227 metric tonne (MT) to 247 MT and to Haryana from 267 MT to 307 MT. The request for supply of six more containers and release of pending quantity of Remdesivir injections and vaccine shall be looked into forthwith, additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain assured the court. He also said that issue of faulty ventilators would also be looked into.

Earlier, Haryana’s advocate general BR Mahajan had told court that a plan has been drawn up and a senior administrative officer has been deputed for every district in Haryana to monitor the situation. Physical inspection in all rural areas/districts is being carried out.

The court also asked Punjab to examine whether Rule 24 of the Haryana Services Rule (General) can be invoked in case of government employees so that government offices can be made fully functional at the earliest. According to the rule, every government employee shall get himself vaccinated and re-vaccinated at any time when so directed by the government.

The court also said that it should be ensured by nodal agencies in all the districts that private ambulance services providers do not fleece the common man. The court also advised that private diagnostic centres be requested to reasonably slash rate of CT Scan for Covid patients.

The high court on Wednesday asked Punjab and Haryana to submit a report on Covid-19 situation in rural areas, where, it observed, the spread was rapid, during the resumed hearing of a suo motu plea initiated by high court on management of Covid-19 situation in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. The court posted the matter for May 18. The Punjab government told the high court that the state immediately needs about 4 lakh vials of Covishield vaccine. It also said that the Centre has provided 85,000 injections of Remdesivir and 37,000 more are still awaited. State’s advocate general Atul Nanda also told the high court that 24 containers are available with the state for transporting oxygen from different states to Punjab. If six containers are arranged, it will somewhat ease out the situation in Punjab, he said, also bringing to the notice of court that 82 ventilators have been supplied to Punjab by the Centre from PM Cares fund, out of which 71 are faulty. The central government informed the court that oxygen supply to Punjab has been increased from 227 metric tonne (MT) to 247 MT and to Haryana from 267 MT to 307 MT. The request for supply of six more containers and release of pending quantity of Remdesivir injections and vaccine shall be looked into forthwith, additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain assured the court. He also said that issue of faulty ventilators would also be looked into. Earlier, Haryana’s advocate general BR Mahajan had told court that a plan has been drawn up and a senior administrative officer has been deputed for every district in Haryana to monitor the situation. Physical inspection in all rural areas/districts is being carried out. MORE FROM THIS SECTION 4,509 fresh infections push J&K’s May Covid tally past 50,000 Vaccination drive for 18+ from May 17 in Himachal: Jai Ram Ludhiana: 35% of those dead in April had no comorbidities Convene all-party meeting on Covid situation in Punjab: SAD to Capt The court also asked Punjab to examine whether Rule 24 of the Haryana Services Rule (General) can be invoked in case of government employees so that government offices can be made fully functional at the earliest. According to the rule, every government employee shall get himself vaccinated and re-vaccinated at any time when so directed by the government. The court also said that it should be ensured by nodal agencies in all the districts that private ambulance services providers do not fleece the common man. The court also advised that private diagnostic centres be requested to reasonably slash rate of CT Scan for Covid patients.