HCS officers face heat in attempted land acquisition fraud in Palwal

An attempt by officials to swindle the state exchequer by manipulating the land acquisition process in the national capital region district of Palwal has been thwarted following a probe.

After grave irregularities were detected in the process of land acquisition for the upcoming Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) of the Railways in Palwal, the Haryana government has decided to initiate disciplinary action against a Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer and seek explanation from two HCS officers. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given a go-ahead for initiation of action against the errant officials, top officials said.

Also, it has been decided to initiate criminal action against patwaris and officials who purchased a portion of the acquired project land for swindling the public exchequer, officials said.

Top officials said that HCS officer Kanwar Singh, who was posted as sub divisional magistrate (SDM), Palwal, will be placed under suspension and chargesheeted for major penalty.

Explanation of Singh’s predecessors and fellow HCS officers Jitender Kumar and Dr Naresh has been sought by the state government regarding infirmities committed in the land acquisition matter during their tenures as SDM, Palwal. Disciplinary action is also being initiated against registration clerks, reader and data entry operators.

Inquiry nailed the fraudulent attempt

A probe, conducted by a committee of Palwal additional deputy commissioner (ADC), chief executive officer of the Zila Parishad and district revenue officer, found that Palwal SDM Kanwar Singh was responsible for making excess calculation of ₹26.41 crore as rehabilitation and resettlement benefits to land losers. The amount, however, was not paid, and the matter was pending with Gurugram divisional commissioner after DFC authorities filed a case. The inquiry report was endorsed by Palwal deputy commissioner and Faridabad divisional commissioner.

“It is amply clear that for acquisition of 120 kanals and 8 marlas, the number of families entitled to rehabilitation and resettlement benefits (payment of annuity and one-time resettlement allowance) are 493. Palwal SDM Kanwar Singh is completely responsible for this huge excess calculation of rehabilitation and resettlement benefits..,’’ said the inquiry report.

The inquiry also found that HCS officers Jitender Kumar and Dr Naresh, during their tenure as Palwal SDM, were responsible for a six-month delay in conveying to Palwal tehsildar the issuance of a land acquisition notification under Railways Act, thus providing an opportunity for registration of land patches to many.

“Jitender Kumar should have taken up the matter with the district collector for issuing directions to registration officers to not register sale transaction as provided in Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act. Thus, he can be held responsible to this extent as well,’’ the inquiry report said.

Higher rates for paying compensation fixed by Singh

The report also found that rates for paying the land compensation were fixed higher than the collector rates and Palwal SDM Kanwar Singh was responsible for this.

Also, the patwaris for land acquisition were engaged in a non-transparent manner and they did not possess minimum qualifications. Most of them were also found purchasing small portions of land in the name of their close relatives. It was also found that 10 sale deeds for the under-acquisition land were issued after notification under Railways Act for acquiring it. “Deeds registered after issuance of notification should not have found place in the rehabilitation and resettlement benefits to claimants,” the report said.