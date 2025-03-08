Head constable among 3 held with 1.8 kg charas in Mohali

Three people, including a senior head constable of 82nd battalion of Punjab Police, were arrested with 1.8 kg charas in Mohali on Thursday, senior superintendent of police Deepak Pareek shared during a press briefing on Friday. The accused were identified as serving head constable Davinder Kumar, resident of Jatoli village, Runagar; Gurjeet Singh, alias Mani, resident of Manimajra, and Ankush Pal from Kotla village in Una, according to Mohali police. (iStock)

The arrests were made on Thursday night during an operation carried out by probationer deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Preet Kanwar Singh and Dhakoli police station house officer (SHO) along with their team.

A checkpoint was set up near P3 Palace in Zirakpur where the accused, who were on a Honda Activa, bearing a Haryana registration number, were stopped on suspicion. Upon further checking, 1.8 kg charas was recovered from them.

They were apprehended and the vehicle was seized. A case under Sections 20-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Dhakoli police station.

The officials further informed that two of the accused had past criminal records. Gurjeet Singh and Ankush Pal were previously booked under NDPS Act at Dhali police station in Shimla, they said. The accused have been taken on police remand, and an in-depth interrogation is underway to uncover further links in the drug supply chain.

The SSP further said Mohali police were intensifying the crackdown on drug traffickers by conducting continuous raids at various hideouts. In recent days, multiple first information reports have been registered, resulting in several arrests and the seizure of significant quantities of narcotics. Checkpoints are being set up in isolated locations prone to criminal activities, especially during 12 am to 5 am, when criminals remain active, the SSP added.