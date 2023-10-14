Health cards for all by November-end: Himachal CM
The card will provide the complete health information of the patient on a single click, he said, presiding over the closing ceremony of ‘Stimulus’ -- the annual programme of Indira Gandhi Medical College -- on Friday
The process of making health identity cards for everybody in the state containing their complete health history would be completed by November 30, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said.
According to a statement issued on Saturday, he said the state government was bringing major reforms in the health sector. The department of emergency medicine was being established to provide better health facilities and robotic surgery would soon be started in Super Specialty Hospital Chamyana and at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, he said.
Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil exhorted the students to serve the people of the state with full dedication keeping alive the spirit of the service.