Health directorate directive amid concerns in Ludhiana’s respiratory illness surge

The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Punjab, has issued a directive to all deputy commissioners in the state, urging swift action in response to a surge in respiratory illnesses among children in northern China.

In a letter dated December 11, 2023, officials highlighted the need for a surveillance strategy in the context of Covid-19.

The letter, referencing communication from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, raises concerns about the recent spike in respiratory illnesses in China and emphasises the importance of proactively reviewing preparedness measures against such illnesses.

A video conference held on December 11, chaired by the secretary of health and family welfare, discussed the urgency of the situation. The conference brought together civil surgeons and representatives from line departments, medical colleges, and administrators of private hospitals to review the infrastructure readiness of hospitals in both the private and public sectors.

The letter from the ministry of health and family welfare, dated November 26, 2023, suggests that the increase in respiratory illnesses in China may be attributed to usual causes like influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia, and SARS-CoV-2. However, due to the lack of complete information, the exact causes are challenging to ascertain at this stage.

“While there is no immediate cause for alarm, the Government of India has decided to review preparedness measures against respiratory illnesses, considering the onset of winter and the ongoing influenza season. The states and union territories are requested to implement ‘Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of Covid-19’ ensuring integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens, especially among children and adolescents,” read the letter issued on December 11.

The focus of the strategy includes a review of public health and hospital preparedness measures, such as the availability of human resources, hospital beds, drugs, and vaccines for influenza, medical oxygen, antibiotics, personal protective equipment, testing kits, reagents, functionality of oxygen plants, and ventilators. The data on Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases, particularly among children and adolescents, is to be closely monitored and uploaded on the IDSP-IHIP portal.

The strategy also emphasises the testing of nasal and throat swab samples of SARI patients for respiratory pathogens. Private hospitals are instructed to inform district authorities of all cases of ILI, SARI, and Covid-19, adhering to the revised guidelines for Revised Surveillance strategy in Covid-19.