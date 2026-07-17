Healthcare network expansion: 250 Pind Clinics to open soon across Punjab

Expanding its flagship primary healthcare network to the rural areas, the Punjab government is set to inaugurate 250 Aam Aadmi Pind Clinics (AAPCs) across the state in the first phase.

Designed as the first points of contact for patients in rural areas, the clinics will offer free consultations, essential medicines, diagnostic tests and preventive healthcare services. (HT Photo)

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According to official documents accessed by HT, Patiala will get the highest number of Pind Clinics (38), followed by Rupnagar (32) and Sangrur (26).

The rural development department has completed construction of the facilities and has started handing them over to the health department after joint inspections. The clinics will operate from 8am to 2pm every day, except on Sundays, following the same schedule as existing Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs).

Designed as the first points of contact for patients in rural areas, the clinics will offer free consultations, essential medicines, diagnostic tests and preventive healthcare services. The centres will also undertake awareness campaigns, public health programmes and community outreach activities aligned with the state’s healthcare initiatives.

Unlike conventional health centres, the Pind Clinics will primarily operate through teleconsultation. Patients will be registered by a pharmacist, while an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) or staff nurse will record vital parameters. Doctors will then consult patients through video consultation using the e-Sanjeevani platform. It is learnt that one doctor will supervise up to five clinics simultaneously through a software-based token system. The clinics will also be equipped with diagnostic facilities, including haematology and biochemistry analysers, besides a stock of essential medicines.

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{{^usCountry}} At a review meeting on Monday, the rural development department directed officials to complete all pending civil works and obtain electricity connections within the next 48 hours so as to make the facilities operational at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At a review meeting on Monday, the rural development department directed officials to complete all pending civil works and obtain electricity connections within the next 48 hours so as to make the facilities operational at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

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The directions followed joint inspections by officials of the health and rural development departments, during which some unfinished works at several locations were flagged.

According to the inspection report, civil work is yet to be completed at 24 sites, while 50 didn’t have an OPD table for the clinic.

The health department has already recruited the required manpower, including pharmacists, nursing staff and doctors.

One ANM or staff nurse and one pharmacist will serve two clinics each in a day, through a rotational schedule, while doctors will remain available remotely.

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“The move marks the next phase of the state’s flagship healthcare model AACs. Since its launch, as many as 881 AACs have already been catering to around 16% of Punjab. Pind Clinics were aimed at providing affordable, accessible and quality primary healthcare services to underserved villages,” health minister Dr Balbir Singh had earlier said.

“We are taking possession of the Pind Clinics after conducting inspections. They will be made operational in the coming days,” said a senior health department official, requesting anonymity.