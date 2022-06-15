Heatwave abates in Chandigarh, rain likely from tomorrow
With the maximum temperature decreasing from 44°C on Monday to 42.9°C on Tuesday, city got relief from the heatwave that had returned on Monday after a gap of two days.
At 42.9°C, the maximum temperature was 3.7 degrees above normal, while for declaration of a heatwave in this region, the maximum temperature should be over 40°C and 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.
In further respite, a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) will approach the city on Wednesday, bringing along cloudy weather on Wednesday, and rain on Thursday and Friday.
According to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cloudy weather is expected to bring down the day temperature by 1-2°C, and it may even fall below 40°C on Thursday and Friday.
The system will be strongest on Thursday and a thunderstorm, along with gusty winds up to 50 km/h, is also expected. Thereon, chances of another heatwave will remain slim as the humidity of the city increases.
The minimum temperature also dipped from 29.5°C on Monday to 29°C on Tuesday, but was still 3.8°C above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 38°C and 43°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 28°C and 30°C.
