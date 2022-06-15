Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Heatwave abates in Chandigarh, rain likely from tomorrow
chandigarh news

Heatwave abates in Chandigarh, rain likely from tomorrow

With the maximum temperature decreasing from 44°C on Monday to 42
Residents using dupattas and umbrellas to shield themselves from the scorching sun at the Sector-17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Tuesday afternoon. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Residents using dupattas and umbrellas to shield themselves from the scorching sun at the Sector-17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Tuesday afternoon. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 03:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With the maximum temperature decreasing from 44°C on Monday to 42.9°C on Tuesday, city got relief from the heatwave that had returned on Monday after a gap of two days.

At 42.9°C, the maximum temperature was 3.7 degrees above normal, while for declaration of a heatwave in this region, the maximum temperature should be over 40°C and 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.

In further respite, a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) will approach the city on Wednesday, bringing along cloudy weather on Wednesday, and rain on Thursday and Friday.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cloudy weather is expected to bring down the day temperature by 1-2°C, and it may even fall below 40°C on Thursday and Friday.

The system will be strongest on Thursday and a thunderstorm, along with gusty winds up to 50 km/h, is also expected. Thereon, chances of another heatwave will remain slim as the humidity of the city increases.

The minimum temperature also dipped from 29.5°C on Monday to 29°C on Tuesday, but was still 3.8°C above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 38°C and 43°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 28°C and 30°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out