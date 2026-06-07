Heatwave alert in three Himachal dists on June 9, 10; relief likely from June 11

With mercury expected to rise in Himachal Pradesh in coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, office has sounded a yellow alert of heatwave conditions in Una, Bilaspur and Solan districts on June 9 and 10. For June 11, the IMD has sounded a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across all districts of the state except Kinnaur. (File)

The weather office predicted maximum temperatures would gradually rise by 3-5 degrees in many parts of the state over the next 3-4 days, while minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4 degrees.

Dry weather is expected to prevail in the state’s plains and middle hills on June 8 and 9, while light showers are likely at isolated places in the higher reaches. Dry weather is likely to continue in plain areas on June 10.

On Sunday, Una was the hottest in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius. It was followed by maximum temperatures of 38.7 degrees recorded in Neri and 37 degrees recorded in Kangra.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees, which was 1.6 degrees above normal. A maximum temperature of 34 degrees was recorded in Dharamshala, 1.5 degrees above normal. Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2 degrees.

Relief likely from June 11

From June 11 to 13, light showers are expected across the state. According to IMD, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from June 11.

For June 11, the IMD has sounded a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across all districts of the state except Kinnaur.

During the last 24 hours, light rain was observed at isolated places over the state, with thunderstorms and lightning reported in Jot, Sundernagar and Kangra.