Heatwave forces change in school timings in Kashmir Valley

With Kashmir witnessing unprecedented heatwave conditions, the director of school education (DESK) has changed the school timings in the Valley. River Jhelum, partially dried due to a long spell of dry weather and heatwave conditions, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (PTI)

For the past 3-4 days, Kashmir has been witnessing above-normal day temperatures, and on Monday some places in the Valley recorded 35 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Srinagar recorded 35.6 degrees Celsius during the day. The MeT said that the maximum temperature was 5.7 degrees Celsius above normal. On Tuesday, Srinagar recorded 31.7 degrees Celsius, which is 1.8 degrees above normal temperatures.

As per the new orders, the educational institutions will open at 8 am and will end at 1 pm. The new school timings will continue till August 10.

“According to the weather forecast, the same conditions are expected to continue in the coming days as well. In view of the representations and requests received amid the weather forecast, classwork in all government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level in the Kashmir Division shall commence from 8 am to 1 pm in both rural and urban areas,” the director of school education said in an order.

Meanwhile, MeT has predicted the heatwave to continue for 3-4 days with passing showers at some places. Gulmarg and Pahalgam tourist resorts also recorded 27.4 and 22.6 degrees Celsius both above the normal temperature.