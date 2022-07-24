Heavy morning rain leaves Srinagar streets flooded

Heavy rains inundated the city roads and streets on Saturday morning. The showers, which lasted for an hour, brought down the temperature in the city and its adjacent areas.

The rain, however, led to waterlogging at several markets including Lal Chowk. Locals posted photographs of the inundated markets on social media, criticised local administration and even raised questions on the development of the smart city.

Shop owners also had a tough time reaching their businesses as most of the roadside drains overflowed. As a result, the work done by the municipal corporation (MC) to prepare for the monsoon came under question.

“This has been happening for the last many years and the SMC has failed to resolve this issue. It presents a bad look of the city especially when a lot of tourists are present in the city,” said Yonis Ahmad Khan, a businessman at Lal Chowk.

“This has become a routine now. Especially after floods of 2014, few hours of rain in the city cause waterlogging and leaves roads inundated,” he added.

Meanwhile, the MeT department had predicted erratic weather in the coming few days.