Chandigarh: Fresh Western Disturbance may bring along heavy rain for two days

After 0.8 mm rain in the city on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain on Friday and Saturday due to a fresh Western Disturbance (WD).

Amid clear skies on Thursday, Chandigarh’s day temperature rose from Wednesday’s 34.7°C to 36.9°C, 3.1 degrees above normal and highest so far in July this year. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per a release issued by IMD, due to effects of the WD, rain is likely to affect the city for the next four days. Friday and Saturday will see heavy rain, while possibility of thunderstorms is likely to continue up to Monday. A yellow alert has also been issued by IMD for this. Second of the four colour warnings used by IMD, yellow alert asks people to watch and be updated.

Meanwhile, the city’s maximum temperature increased from 34.7°C on Wednesday to 36.9°C on Thursday, 3.1 degrees above normal and highest so far in July this year. But it’s still less than 37.1°C on July 17 and July 20 in 2022, the highest in the month last year.

The minimum temperature also rose slightly from 28.3°C to 28.6°C, 1.7 degree above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 31°C and 37°C, and the minimum temperature between 27°C and 29°C.

