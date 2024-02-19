Heavy rain, snow in parts of Himachal Pradesh brings down mercury
Himachal Pradesh experiences heavy rain, snow, and thunderstorms with hail and gusty winds. IMD issues red alert for heavy rain and snow in higher reaches.
Parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy rain, snow and thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty winds on Monday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in the higher reaches of the state in view of the heavy rain and snow.
Bharmaur got 11mm of rain followed by 9mm in Manali, 5mm in Dalhousie and 4.5mm in Chamba.
Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti district received 50.6cm of snowfall followed by Keylong that got 21cm, Hansa 10cm and Kalpa 1.6cm.
There has been a considerable fall in maximum temperatures. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Kukumseri -0.5 degrees Celsius.
The IMD issued an orange warning of hail, gusty wind 40-50kmph with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places for February 20 and yellow alert of thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places for February 21.