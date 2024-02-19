Plan afoot to construct all-weather roads in Himachal to bolster disaster preparedness

Nine months after torrential rains triggered devastating floods that left behind a trail of destruction in the state, the Himachal government has taken the first step towards a proactive approach to disaster preparedness. Partnering with the Coalition for Disaster Infrastructure Resilience (CDIR), the government aims to construct all-weather disaster-resilient roads in the vulnerable regions. Work begins to map the road linking Himachal’s Vidhan Sabha complex to Annandale helipad in Shimla. (HT FIle)

One of the primary areas of focus for CDIR is the mapping and improvement of the road linking the Vidhan Sabha to the Annandale helipad, the largest helipad nearest to the China border. The strategic location plays a crucial role in facilitating government and army operations. However, during the monsoon season, a portion of the road sank, causing difficulties for both locals and authorities.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

CDIR has been actively engaged in mapping the road for the past three days and will prepare a detailed report on the road map to transform it into an all-weather road.

Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (HPDMA) director DC Rana expressed optimism about the project’s success, highlighting its potential to be replicated elsewhere in the state.

“The initiative is part of the state’s proactive approach and collaboration with specialised organisations to enhance disaster resilience infrastructure, ensuring the safety and accessibility of critical routes in the face of natural calamities,” he said.

CDIR is also extensively mapping the road connecting Mehli to Shogi, where landslides are common during the monsoon season.

The necessity for disaster resilience roads was felt more urgently after last year’s monsoon disaster that claimed 445 lives and wrecked 2m546 houses and 317 business establishments.