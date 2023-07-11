Chandigarh: 14 operation theatres at GMCH-32 suspended amid rain

Owing to the heavy rainfall on Monday, 14 operation theatres at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, were suspended, leading to cancellation of scheduled surgeries and causing disappointment for patients. However, the three operation theatres for emergency services remained working.

A flooded area in Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, after torrential rains lashed the city over the weekend and Monday. (HT Photo)

Despite the rain, some patients arrived at the hospital for the scheduled procedures.

Desraj, a relative accompanying a patient, said, “My mother has been admitted for the past three days and a knee surgery was scheduled for today. However, we were informed that the surgery will not be done.”

The continuous rain for two days also resulted in waterlogging at the hospital, causing difficulties for patients and staff.

The emergency, gynecology and obstetrics departments, as well as the neo-natal care unit situated were significantly affected as they are located on the ground floor of the facility. Water also inundated the area surrounding the emergency ward.

Medical superintendent Dr Sudhir Garg said, “The operation theatres have been suspended due to heavy rain. Patient influx was comparatively low. All three Emergency operation theatres, outpatient department and emergency services remained functional.”

