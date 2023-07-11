Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 14 operation theatres at GMCH-32 suspended amid rain

Chandigarh: 14 operation theatres at GMCH-32 suspended amid rain

ByRobert Abraham, Chandigarh
Jul 11, 2023 09:49 AM IST

14 operation theatres at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, were suspended, leading to cancellation of scheduled surgeries and causing disappointment for patients. However, the three operation theatres for emergency services remained working.

Owing to the heavy rainfall on Monday, 14 operation theatres at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, were suspended, leading to cancellation of scheduled surgeries and causing disappointment for patients. However, the three operation theatres for emergency services remained working.

A flooded area in Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, after torrential rains lashed the city over the weekend and Monday. (HT Photo)
A flooded area in Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, after torrential rains lashed the city over the weekend and Monday. (HT Photo)

Despite the rain, some patients arrived at the hospital for the scheduled procedures.

Desraj, a relative accompanying a patient, said, “My mother has been admitted for the past three days and a knee surgery was scheduled for today. However, we were informed that the surgery will not be done.”

The continuous rain for two days also resulted in waterlogging at the hospital, causing difficulties for patients and staff.

The emergency, gynecology and obstetrics departments, as well as the neo-natal care unit situated were significantly affected as they are located on the ground floor of the facility. Water also inundated the area surrounding the emergency ward.

Medical superintendent Dr Sudhir Garg said, “The operation theatres have been suspended due to heavy rain. Patient influx was comparatively low. All three Emergency operation theatres, outpatient department and emergency services remained functional.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Robert Abraham

    Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out