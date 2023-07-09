: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Haryana on Saturday, bringing relief to people from scorching heat and humid weather conditions from the past few days, with Yamunanagar recording the highest 83.5 mm rainfall.

Rain batters Haryana, Yamunanagar wettest (HT Photo)

The incessant rains continued almost the whole day in several districts of North Haryana, including Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Karnal, along with isolated areas of the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Chandigarh centre, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, Yamunanagar recorded 83.5 mm rainfall, followed by 70 mm rainfall in Ambala, 64 mm in Sonepat, 53 mm at Karnal (NDRI) and 50 mm in Sirsa. Other parts of the state also received rainfall ranging from 3 mm to 50 mm.

As per the office of Yamunanagar deputy commissioner, the Radaur Tehsil recorded 126 mm of rain between 8 am to 4 pm, 75 mm rain was recorded in Sadhaura block, 62 mm in Jagadhri, 49 mm in Saraswati Nagar, 40 mm in Bilaspur, 34 mm in Pratap Nagar and 32 mm in Chhachhrauli.

Officials of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri municipal corporation were rushed to monitor cleaning of nallas, claiming that this helped in easing waterlogging issues in city areas.

In Ambala, heavy rain led to waterlogging in old city areas and HSVP sectors of the city, apart from Mahesh Nagar areas of Cantonment, Barara and Naraingarh region.

Experts believe that the showers are not only expected to reduce the burden on groundwater which was being extracted for the ongoing paddy sowing and irrigation, but also led to a decrease in the average maximum temperature.

The weather office said that there is a fall of 4.4 degrees Celsius in the average maximum temperature in the state with most of the areas recording the maximum temperature between 25-28 degrees Celsius. The highest maximum temperature was recorded 36.5 degrees Celsius in Hisar.

For Sunday, the IMD has also issued an alert for ‘very heavy rain’ in North Haryana districts and heavy rain in south and south-west districts.

At the old cloth market on the railway road in the city, JJP’s state spokesperson Vivek Chaudhary rode a boat in a waterlogged street as a mark of protest against the civic body for not cleaning drains.

He was joined by members of the street vendors association in the protest.

Two trains short terminated

Due to heavy rains, New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat (22447) and Sabarmati-Daulatpur Chowk (19411) were short terminated at Nangal Dam station.

Officials said that an uprooted tree fell on an overhead extension (OHE) line, hampering the rail traffic movement.

The railway administration made arrangements for local transportation for passengers and

the traffic was resumed.

