Hefty fines await owners of illegal buildings in Ludhiana

Amid row over the report on 57,862 illegal constructions in the city, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has directed the building branch officials to click pictures of illegal constructions and impose five times penalty to the building owners, if they fail to get the building plan approved from the MC.

Further, the building inspectors have been directed to submit the report of illegal constructions with the assistant town planner (ATP) within 24 hours or it will be implied that the inspector is hand in gloves with the violators and strict departmental action will be taken against him.

In the letter issued to the ATPs and building inspectors, Sabharwal said it is the duty of the building inspector to keep a check on the illegal constructions in his/her respective area. The inspectors should stop the illegal construction at foundation level only, if the owner has failed to get the building plan approved.

A building inspectors, requesting anonymity, said that the department is facing acute shortage of staff and senior officials are issuing letters to save their skin. The department should firstly fill the vacancies in the department.

As per the report submitted by additional commissioner Rishipal Singh in the past, total power connections issued by PSPCL in areas falling under MC’s jurisdiction during the period from 2016-2020 are 76,770. Against this, the civic body only approved building plans for 7,467 buildings and challans have been issued against 11,441 buildings, while no action has been taken against remaining buildings.