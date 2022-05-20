Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Helmet bank launched for Chandigarh MC employees
Helmet bank launched for Chandigarh MC employees

An NGO, Patiala Foundation, has donated 100 helmets to Chandigarh MC and employees can get them issued from the bank and return them when they don’t need it anymore
Officials launching the helmet bank at the Chandigarh MC office on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on May 20, 2022 02:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Mayot Sarbjit Kaur on Wednesday launched a “helmet bank” for employees of Chandigarh MC at the civic body’s office under the road safety project, “Sadak”, undertaken by the NGO .

The NGO has donated 100 helmets to MC and employees can get them issued from the bank and return them when they don’t need it anymore.

The mayor said that the initiative has been undertaken to make two-wheeler users habitual to the use of helmets and praised the NGO for the work undertaken by them.

Ravee Singh Ahluwalia, chief functionary of the NGO, said that they had earlier established seven helmet banks at various colleges and universities in Patiala.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma, deputy mayor Anup Gupta and interns associated with the foundation from different parts of the country were present on the occasion.

