Help train sportspersons, Haryana CM Khattar tells CWG medal winners
Spurring medal-winning sportspersons from Haryana to help train sportspersons who can bring more medals at international sporting events, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday gave the slogan of ‘Padak Lao Padak Badhao’ to the players of the state.
The CM, who was speaking at a function organised in Gurugram in honour the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) medal winners, said that medal-winning players will have to prepare five-10 players like themselves. “This can be possible when sports are taken up as a career. India finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games. But our target is to be at the top of the medal tally and Haryana being the sports capital of the country has a lot to contribute,” Khattar said.
The chief minister honoured the medal winners by giving them cash prizes and mementos. The CWG gold winners were given a cash prize of ₹1.50 crore each, the silver medallist got ₹75 lakh each and bronze medallist ₹50 lakh each. Sportspersons who finished fourth were given ₹15 lakh each. CWG participants were given ₹7.50 lakh each. A total of 29 players from Haryana, including members of the women’s hockey team from the state, won medals at the CWG, an official spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said a total cash prize of ₹25.80 crore has been awarded to the players. Along with this, the players were also given job appointment letters, the spokesperson said.
The CM said that players have brought laurels not only to Haryana but to the country with their performance. “Out of 215 players participating in this year’s Commonwealth Games, 42 were from Haryana. Players from Haryana won 20 medals out of the country’s tally of 61. Of these, 17 medals were won in the individual events and three were won in team events.
-
Haryana government making efforts to check lumpy skin disease: Union minister
The Union animal husbandry and dairying minister, Parshottam Rupala, who was in Chandigarh on Tuesday to review the situation prevalent due to the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in livestock, said that so far eight Haryana districts have remained unaffected by this disease. “The Union minister said the Haryana government has been making efforts to tackle this disease,” an official spokesperson said. Among the most affected districts are Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Palwal.
-
2 bike-borne men snatch ₹8 lakh from labour contractor in Karnal
Two miscreants have allegedly snatched Rs 8 lakh from a labour contractor at a railway station in Karnal. Police said the incident took place on Tuesday morning when the victim, Sita Ram of Nilokheri, reached the railway station to board a train. After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started investigations. In his police complaint, Sita Ram alleged that his brother-in-law Umesh has a contract to provide labourers to brick kilns.
-
Every Haryanvi should vow to accomplish 5 pledges given by PM Modi: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called upon the people of the state to take a pledge to accomplish the 'Panch Pran' (five resolves) given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed country by 2047, and ensure their contribution towards transforming the county into a potential superpower of the world.
-
UP cabinet decides to do away with British-era jail manual
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to notify the Uttar Pradesh Jail Manual 2022 to replace the one that came into force during British rule in 1941, and has been amended several times since. It classifies the state's prisons into four categories with inmate populations ranging from 1,000 to 2,000. Pregnant women will be given additional nutritious food. Jails will have playing areas for children with mothers held in prisons.
-
Migrant labourer held for rape-murder of 6-year-old girl in Panipat
A day after the body of a six-year-old girl was recovered from a deserted place near a drain in Panipat city, the police arrested a 40-year-old migrant labourer for the rape and murder of the girl. The police said that the accused, Ishwar Singh belongs to Chamoli in Uttarakhand, and he was living in Panipat for the past 15 years as he worked at a dhaba there.
