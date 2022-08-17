Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Help train sportspersons, Haryana CM Khattar tells CWG medal winners

Help train sportspersons, Haryana CM Khattar tells CWG medal winners

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 05:13 AM IST
Spurring medal-winning sportspersons from Haryana to help train sportspersons, CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday gave the slogan of ‘Padak Lao Padak Badhao’ to the players of the state.
Haryana CM ML Khattar along with state sports minister Sandeep Singh felicitates Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik during a ceremony in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Ht Photo)
Haryana CM ML Khattar along with state sports minister Sandeep Singh felicitates Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik during a ceremony in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Ht Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Spurring medal-winning sportspersons from Haryana to help train sportspersons who can bring more medals at international sporting events, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday gave the slogan of ‘Padak Lao Padak Badhao’ to the players of the state.

The CM, who was speaking at a function organised in Gurugram in honour the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) medal winners, said that medal-winning players will have to prepare five-10 players like themselves. “This can be possible when sports are taken up as a career. India finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games. But our target is to be at the top of the medal tally and Haryana being the sports capital of the country has a lot to contribute,” Khattar said.

The chief minister honoured the medal winners by giving them cash prizes and mementos. The CWG gold winners were given a cash prize of 1.50 crore each, the silver medallist got 75 lakh each and bronze medallist 50 lakh each. Sportspersons who finished fourth were given 15 lakh each. CWG participants were given 7.50 lakh each. A total of 29 players from Haryana, including members of the women’s hockey team from the state, won medals at the CWG, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said a total cash prize of 25.80 crore has been awarded to the players. Along with this, the players were also given job appointment letters, the spokesperson said.

The CM said that players have brought laurels not only to Haryana but to the country with their performance. “Out of 215 players participating in this year’s Commonwealth Games, 42 were from Haryana. Players from Haryana won 20 medals out of the country’s tally of 61. Of these, 17 medals were won in the individual events and three were won in team events.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Union animal husbandry and dairying minister, Parshottam Rupala, with Haryana minister JP Dalal in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Rupala was in Chandigarh to review the situation prevalent due to the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in livestock. (HT Photo)

    Haryana government making efforts to check lumpy skin disease: Union minister

    The Union animal husbandry and dairying minister, Parshottam Rupala, who was in Chandigarh on Tuesday to review the situation prevalent due to the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in livestock, said that so far eight Haryana districts have remained unaffected by this disease. “The Union minister said the Haryana government has been making efforts to tackle this disease,” an official spokesperson said. Among the most affected districts are Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Palwal.

  • Police said two miscreants allegedly snatched <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh from a labour contractor at a railway station in Karnal on Tuesday morning when the victim, Sita Ram of Nilokheri, reached the railway station to board a train. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    2 bike-borne men snatch 8 lakh from labour contractor in Karnal

    Two miscreants have allegedly snatched Rs 8 lakh from a labour contractor at a railway station in Karnal. Police said the incident took place on Tuesday morning when the victim, Sita Ram of Nilokheri, reached the railway station to board a train. After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started investigations. In his police complaint, Sita Ram alleged that his brother-in-law Umesh has a contract to provide labourers to brick kilns.

  • Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the state pledges to assimilate these ‘Panch Pran’ of the PM Narendra Modi which are moving forward with bigger resolves of developed India, erase all traces of servitude, feel pride in our legacy, the strength of unity and fulfil the duties as a responsible citizen. (HT File Photo)

    Every Haryanvi should vow to accomplish 5 pledges given by PM Modi: Khattar

    Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called upon the people of the state to take a pledge to accomplish the 'Panch Pran' (five resolves) given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed country by 2047, and ensure their contribution towards transforming the county into a potential superpower of the world.

  • Representative Image

    UP cabinet decides to do away with British-era jail manual

    Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to notify the Uttar Pradesh Jail Manual 2022 to replace the one that came into force during British rule in 1941, and has been amended several times since. It classifies the state's prisons into four categories with inmate populations ranging from 1,000 to 2,000. Pregnant women will be given additional nutritious food. Jails will have playing areas for children with mothers held in prisons.

  • The police said that the accused, Ishwar Singh, a migrant labourer, belongs to Chamoli in Uttarakhand, and he was living in Panipat for the past 15 years as he worked at a dhaba there. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    Migrant labourer held for rape-murder of 6-year-old girl in Panipat

    A day after the body of a six-year-old girl was recovered from a deserted place near a drain in Panipat city, the police arrested a 40-year-old migrant labourer for the rape and murder of the girl. The police said that the accused, Ishwar Singh belongs to Chamoli in Uttarakhand, and he was living in Panipat for the past 15 years as he worked at a dhaba there.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out