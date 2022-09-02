Here’s why you should add coconut to your diet
Coconut has been in most Indians’ lives in more ways than one – from garnishing to chutneys, from sipping on coconut water on summer afternoons to oil champis by mothers and grandmas – we use this superfood in various forms
Coconut has been in most Indians’ lives in more ways than one – from garnishing to chutneys, from sipping on coconut water on summer afternoons to oil champis by mothers and grandmas – we use this superfood in various forms.
So, this World Coconut Day (September 2), we talk to nutritionists Simrat Kathuria and Manjeet Singh about some of its health benefits:
Is a nutritious superfood: Some of the commonly known benefits are that it is rich in vitamins and minerals. It can provide you with a daily dose of almost all essential nutrients. It is rich in manganese, which is essential for bone health and the metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins and cholesterol.
Is high in fibre: Coconut is rich in dietary fibre (61%) which slows down the release of glucose and transports it to the cell where it is converted into energy. It assists in relieving stress on the pancreas and enzyme systems, thus reducing the risk of diabetes. The fibre also helps improve gut health and bowel movement.
Improves overall health: It is anti-viral, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-parasitic. Also, it contains high content of monolaurin and lauric acid which help kill bacteria, viruses and fungi and keep infections at bay.
Has anti-ageing properties: The cytokinins, kinetin and trans-zeatin present in coconut have anti-thrombotic, anti-carcinogenic and anti-ageing effects on the human body. Its fat content nourishes the skin, keeping it hydrated and supple and ensuring that dry skin doesn’t lead to the early appearance of wrinkles.
Is beneficial during pregnancy: Coconut water is sterile and good for pregnant women. It improves the immunity and health of the mother and child. Research shows that it prevents infections and other diseases. It has antibacterial and anti-viral properties. It boosts the levels of amniotic fluid in the body and improves the overall health of the foetus.
“However,” the nutritionists add, “coconut is high in fat and calories so one must ensure moderate intake if they are trying to lose weight or need to follow a low-fat diet.”
So, start adding moderate amounts of coconut to your diet to make it more delicious and nutritious.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
-
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
-
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
-
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
-
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics