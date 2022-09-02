Here’s why you should add coconut to your diet

Coconut has been in most Indians’ lives in more ways than one – from garnishing to chutneys, from sipping on coconut water on summer afternoons to oil champis by mothers and grandmas – we use this superfood in various forms.

So, this World Coconut Day (September 2), we talk to nutritionists Simrat Kathuria and Manjeet Singh about some of its health benefits:

Is a nutritious superfood: Some of the commonly known benefits are that it is rich in vitamins and minerals. It can provide you with a daily dose of almost all essential nutrients. It is rich in manganese, which is essential for bone health and the metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins and cholesterol.

Is high in fibre: Coconut is rich in dietary fibre (61%) which slows down the release of glucose and transports it to the cell where it is converted into energy. It assists in relieving stress on the pancreas and enzyme systems, thus reducing the risk of diabetes. The fibre also helps improve gut health and bowel movement.

Improves overall health: It is anti-viral, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-parasitic. Also, it contains high content of monolaurin and lauric acid which help kill bacteria, viruses and fungi and keep infections at bay.

Has anti-ageing properties: The cytokinins, kinetin and trans-zeatin present in coconut have anti-thrombotic, anti-carcinogenic and anti-ageing effects on the human body. Its fat content nourishes the skin, keeping it hydrated and supple and ensuring that dry skin doesn’t lead to the early appearance of wrinkles.

Is beneficial during pregnancy: Coconut water is sterile and good for pregnant women. It improves the immunity and health of the mother and child. Research shows that it prevents infections and other diseases. It has antibacterial and anti-viral properties. It boosts the levels of amniotic fluid in the body and improves the overall health of the foetus.

“However,” the nutritionists add, “coconut is high in fat and calories so one must ensure moderate intake if they are trying to lose weight or need to follow a low-fat diet.”

So, start adding moderate amounts of coconut to your diet to make it more delicious and nutritious.

