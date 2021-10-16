Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour: Amandeep walks away with first title of 2021

Amandeep Drall bounced back with one of the best rounds of the season as the Panchkula golfer fired eight birdies against just one bogey for a superb seven-under 65 in the final round to win the 10th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour by three shots at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Friday.

Amateur Avani Prashanth, who shared the overnight lead with Amandeep after two rounds, was left three shots behind despite a fine four-under 68. She finished second. Vani Kapoor tripped to one-over 73 and was fourth, while Jahanvi Bakshi (68) was third.

Winning her first title in 2021, Amandeep finished with a superb nine-under 207, while Avani was six-under 210 and Jahanvi was four-under 212. Vani also had an under-par total of one-under 215.

Amandeep, who gained tremendously by competing in Europe over the last few months, had started the week with 4-under 68 before slipping on the second day with 74.

In the final round, she fell back by two shots after the first hole as she bogeyed the first and playing partner and overnight co-leader, Avani had a birdie on the same hole.

Soon after Amandeep found her form as she birdied second, fourth, sixth and seventh to turn in 3-under 33. Avani dropped a shot on fourth where Amandeep had a birdie for a two-shot swing.

That helped Amandeep go-ahead by one. Like Amandeep, Avani also birdied the sixth and seventh, but was still one behind at the turn.

On the back nine, Amandeep drove off on her own with three birdies in a row from 11th to 13th, while Avani had gains only on 13th. Both birdied the 16th, but with two holes left and three shots clear, Amandeep made no mistake and Avani was unable to find any more birdies.

The win also cemented Amandeep’s place on top of the Hero Order of Merit, which she was already leading.

City’s Harendra finishes tied-third

Chandigarh Khalin Joshi’s final round of three-under 67 proved good enough for him to turn the tables on nearest rival and fellow Bengalurean M Dharma and emerge victorious at the ₹40-lakh Jaipur Open 2021 presented by the Rajasthan Tourism being played at the par-70 Rambagh Golf Club (RGC). Sunit Chowrasia (64) of Kolkata and Harendra Gupta (65) of Chandigarh took tied third place at 20-under 260. Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu produced the best round of the tournament, a 10-under 60, to claim tied seventh place at 18-under 262.