Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour: Panchkula golfer Amandeep Drall leads strong field

Amandeep Drall leads a strong field, which includes a bunch of players fresh from their European sojourn, as they get set to tee off in the 10th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Chandigarh Golf Club par-72 layout on Wednesday.

The event will be held over four days from October 12 to 15.

Panchkula golfer Amandeep, who has had a good season on the Ladies European Tour Access Series with a few top-10 finishes, will be joined by Vani Kapoor, who had a modest season. Gaurika Bishnoi had some good finishes, too, while Pranavi Urs and rookie Durga Nittur are also back after playing in Europe.

Amandeep is coming off a fine streak that included three top-10 finishes in her last four starts on the LET Access Series. A total of 34 players including six amateurs will play in the ₹10-lakh event as the season approaches the closing stages for 2021.

Leading the Hero Order of Merit is Amandeep Drall, who is followed by Vani Kapoor, while Jahanvi and Hitaashee Bakshi are in third and fourth places. Seher Atwal is lying fifth.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Ravibir Singh Grewal, president of the Chandigarh Golf Club, said that such events would go a long way in increasing the popularity of the game among ladies and budding golfers would learn a lot by interacting with the young professionals participating in the tournament.

Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president, said that it was indeed a feeling of pride for the Chandigarh Golf Club to be hosting the event when the leading women golfers like Amardeep Drall, Sehar Atwal, Lakhmehar Pardesi from Chandigarh are competing.

Jaipur Open: Harendra, Abhijit tied-fourth

Bengaluru golfer Khalin Joshi’s consistent run continued as he fired a scorching nine-under 61 to take the lead in round one of the Jaipur Open 2021 at the par-70 Rambagh Golf Club on Tuesday.

Kartik Sharma struck error-free rounds of eight-under 62 consisting of an eagle and six birdies each to hold joint second position. The Chandigarh duo of Harendra Gupta and Abhijit Singh Chadha were in tied fourth place with scores of 63. PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh was tied ninth place after a round of 65.