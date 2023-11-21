Heroin smuggling-linked hawala racket busted; 9 held

close_game
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 21, 2023 09:22 AM IST

With the arrest of the accused, the police have also recovered ₹14.5-lakh drug money, 110-gm heroin, a pistol, five mobile phones, a dongle and five vehicles

The Amritsar police busted a heroin smuggling-linked hawala racket with the arrest of nine of its members from various locations in Punjab.

Senior superintendent of police (rural) Satinder Singh said the module members were arrested after investigation conducted by a special team led-by Attari deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra.
With the arrest of the accused, the police have also recovered 14.5-lakh drug money, 110-gm heroin, a pistol, five mobile phones, a dongle and five vehicles.

“Firstly, the team arrested Baldev Singh of Kakkar village and Gurjant Singh of Nathupur village with 20,000 drug money. On the disclosure of the duo accused, one Tanvir Singh was nabbed with 110-gm heroin and 2.75-lakh drug money,” the SSP said.

He said, “On the questioning of Tanvir, the team located Sandeep Singh and Jaswant Singh of Patiala. They are involved in operating hawala money earned through drug smuggling business. From the two Patiala-based men, we recovered five mobiles, a dongle and 13,000-drug money.”

He further said, “Further probe into the case led to the arrest of Kuldeep Singh, Bhagwan Singh and Gurpreet Singh of border villages in Amritsar. From the trio accused, police recovered 11.5-lakh drug money.”

DSP Nagra said two of the Patiala-based arrested men have links in entire Punjab and were involved in handling drug money through hawala. “Our investigation is still on to nab more persons who are suspected to be involved in cross-border drug smuggling and hawala money operations in various countries,” he added.

The accused were booked under various sections of the NDPS Act at Lopoke police station.

