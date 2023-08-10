High court contempt notice to Punjab minister Harjot Bains, IAS officer

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 10, 2023 12:43 AM IST

It was alleged that the respondents did not follow the April 20 orders of the high court directing the respondents to pay the salary within one month to nine staff members of the college

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday sought a response from the Punjab minister, Harjot Bains and principal secretary (technical education) Priyank Bharti in a contempt plea alleging ‘wilful non-compliance’ to the order of the high court over disbursal of salaries to the employees of Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lehra Gaga in Sangrur.

It was alleged that the respondents did not follow the April 20 orders of the high court directing the respondents to pay the salary within one month to nine staff members of the college. As per the plea, the court had directed the government to pay their salaries from December 15, 2019, within a period of one month. However, the salaries have not been paid to them to date, it was submitted adding that respondents were “trying to pressurise the employees to give up their claims for salaries” as directed by the court. Bains, who is the technical education minister, is the ex-officio chairman of the institute.

