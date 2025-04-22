Menu Explore
High court extends stay on arrest of Punjab Congress leader Bajwa till May 7

BySurender Sharma
Apr 22, 2025 03:10 PM IST

Police submitted probe status report to high court after leader of opposition booked for failing to establish source of recent claim that “50 grenades have been brought to Punjab, of which 18 have exploded and 32 remain active”. 

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday extended the stay on the arrest of leader of opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa till May 7 on a plea seeking the quashing of the FIR for his ‘50 bombs’ claim.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday extended the stay on the arrest of leader of opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa till May 7 on a plea seeking the quashing of the FIR for his ‘50 bombs’ claim. (HT file photo)

The FIR was registered against him in Mohali on April 13 on charges of providing misleading information with the intention to disturb peace by claiming that 50 bombs have reached the border state.

“The police have submitted a status report. While extending protection from arrest to him, the court has deferred the hearing till May 7,” his counsel and former advocate general APS Deol said after the hearing.

The detailed order is awaited.

On April 16, the high court had stayed Bajwa’s arrest till April 22.

Bajwa was booked after he failed to establish the source of his claim to a TV channel that “50 grenades have been brought to Punjab, of which 18 have exploded and 32 remain active”.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a cyber police constable, who said that by making such a statement, the Congress leader had intended to disturb public peace and tranquility, creating a sense of fear, ill will, and enmity among different communities.

