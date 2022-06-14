High court notice to Chandigarh adviser on contempt plea of school bus operators
The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has issued a notice to UT adviser Dharam Pal, asking why contempt proceedings should not initiated against him on a plea from Chandigarh School Bus Operators’ Welfare Association.
The HC bench of justice BS Walia has sought response by July 18 on the plea filed by association president Manjit Singh Saini, alleging non-compliance of the court’s order and seeking action under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.
The association’s counsel, Ranjivan Singh, had told the court that on February 10, 2022, the HC disposed of a plea from the association, seeking various concessions for Covid-19 period. It was disposed of as UT had told the court that the claims of the association are under active consideration of the administration.
The court directed the advisor to decide the memoranda, submitted by the association on September 24, 2021 on this issue, within a period of two months.
It was contended that more than three months have lapsed but the UT advisor has not taken a final decision on the concessions claimed within the time frame as stipulated by the HC which compelled the association to initiate contempt proceedings.
As per Singh, school buses operating for private schools in Chandigarh were completely off-road since March, 2020 due to Covid-19 outbreak and the schools reopened in physical mode only two years later from April 2022.
The administration exempted motor vehicle tax for the year 2020 but no decision was taken regarding exemption of the same from January, 2021 till March 2022 and further no call was taken for granting extension in life span to all buses, Singh submitted. On September 24, 2021, the association approached the administration, seeking concession for the Covid period by way of exemption in the motor vehicle tax and extension of life span of buses for the period when their buses were off-road. However, decision on the same has not yet been taken.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics