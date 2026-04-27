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High court quashes PSA against J&K AAP MLA Mehraj Malik

Jammu and Kashmir High Court quashed AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's PSA detention, citing legal merit, allowing him to return after months in jail.

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 05:52 pm IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
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Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh high court on Monday quashed the Public Safety Act (PSA) detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik was arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for allegedly disturbing public order in Doda district on September 8, 2025. (HT file photo)

The Doda East legislator and AAP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit president had been detained since September 8 last year for allegedly disturbing public order and was subsequently lodged in Kathua jail.

Following the ruling, Malik’s counsel and AAP spokesperson, Appu Singh Salathia, said the judgment bolstered her faith in the judiciary. She credited the legal victory to a team effort led by advocate Rahul Pant, noting that the case was fought strictly on its merits.

The court had previously reserved its order on February 23 regarding the habeas corpus petition, which Malik filed on September 24 to challenge his detention and seek 5 crore in compensation.

Malik’s legal team argued that the government’s approach had left a sitting MLA behind bars, causing the people of his constituency to suffer.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / High court quashes PSA against J&K AAP MLA Mehraj Malik
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / High court quashes PSA against J&K AAP MLA Mehraj Malik
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