High drama over ‘nomination withdrawal’ of ward 12 Congress candidate in Karnal

High drama was witnessed between the BJP and Congress workers on Wednesday over the reported nomination withdrawal of Congress candidate from ward 12. BJP councillor Sanjiv Mehta receiving election certificate from RO-cum-ADC Yash Jaluka after being elected unopposed from ward no 11 in Karnal. (HT Photo)

Where the ward 12 candidate--Jaspal Singh, alias Goldy--accused the BJP for “manhandling” him and lodged a complaint with the police, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, on the other hand, claimed that Goldy “agreed” to withdraw, but he was “kidnapped” by the Congress leaders.

The incident happened at Panchayat Bhawan on the last day of nominations withdrawal. Leaders of both the parties gathered after news regarding the withdrawal spread.

Heavy police forces led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajiv Kumar reached the site to avoid any altercation.

Congress leaders alleged that BJP leaders “forcibly” took Goldy to withdraw his nomination, while BJP claimed that the opposition party members took him back to prevent the withdrawal to happen.

Goldy said that there were two candidates in this ward, including him, and Monik Garg from the BJP. “After a colony meeting, we both agreed that one of us would withdraw nomination papers. When arrived with Garg, I was speaking to my leaders, including mayor candidate Manoj Wadhwa, Divyanshu Budhiraja and others. Several BJP supporters surrounded and manhandled me,” he said. Goldy said he will contest with full strength and win, adding that he has filed a complaint.

Similarly, youth Congress state president Budhiraja alleged that BJP leaders tried to block Goldy’s car, while they were on their way to the party’s election office.

On the other hand, Garg, accompanied by BJP MLA Jagmohan Anand, district working president Brij Bhushan Gupta and others refuted the allegations and said that Goldy agreed to withdraw, but he was “kidnapped” by Congress leaders.

Garg’s father and former senior deputy mayor Krishan Garg demanded action and said a complaint has been filed.

SP Ganga Ram Punia said that two counter complaints have been received from both the parties and action will be taken accordingly.

A day before, senior Congress leader, including former district coordinator Tarlochan Singh, had shifted to BJP in Karnal.

Meanwhile, two BJP councillors were declared winners unopposed as independent candidates against them withdrew their papers.

Returning officer of the municipal corporation elections and ADC Yash Jaluka said that the BJP candidates for the post of councilor Sankalp Bhandari (ward 8) and Sanjeev Mehta (ward 11) of Karnal MC have been elected unopposed. They were given the certificate of election for being elected unopposed, he said.