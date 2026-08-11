High Time | Rewiring governance: Control to connection

The test of governance today is not how much the state controls, but how well it connects. Governance is undergoing a profound philosophical transformation, shifting from colonial control, hierarchy and rigid procedures toward responsiveness, transparency and citizen-centricity. Having spent 36 years in the Indian Administrative Service, I have watched this transition closely. This marks a shift from the state as a “ruler” to the state as a “partner.”

Empowered by technology, modern citizens no longer accept procedural delays as a justification for institutional failure.

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From colonial control to citizen-centricity

Post-Independence governance resembled the British Raj — rule-bound and authority-centric, functioning for the people but rarely with them. Today, governance is judged by outcomes, not rules. Services like pensions or grievance redressal are measures of state legitimacy, not bureaucratic favours. Behind every file is a human life. The speed and sensitivity of its handling define the credibility of governance.

From reactive to proactive governance

Traditionally reactive, the state responded only to complaints or crises. Today, the expectation is anticipatory governance. This change is visible in digital grievance dashboards, predictive systems for flooding, and data-driven public service delivery. An inactive state waits; a reactive state responds; but a proactive state prevents. Empowered by technology, modern citizens no longer accept procedural delays as a justification for institutional failure.

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Technology has transformed administration, making decisions transparent and traceable. However, technology is just a tool, not a substitute for judgment. A digitally approved file processed without empathy can still produce injustice. Modern civil servants must ensure governance remains humane even as it becomes increasingly technological.

Human interface: Restoring dignity

Despite automation, governance is experienced through human interaction. As Chandigarh’s deputy commissioner in 1986, I oversaw a large anti-encroachment drive where we combined necessary enforcement with empathy, dialogue and rehabilitation to protect livelihoods.

Similarly, when an elderly man faced procedural delays for his pension, resolving it required only a humane decision. For the office, it was routine. For him, it restored dignity. This is the essence of the changing paradigm: moving away from viewing citizens as mere “cases” and instead recognising them as individuals.

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Chandigarh: A test case in urban governance

While Chandigarh values order, rising urban pressures and congestion challenge its model. The city stands at a crossroads: whether to remain only a rule-based city or evolve into a responsive governance ecosystem while preserving its planned character.

Trust: Authority to facilitation

Civil service is no longer merely an instrument of authority. It is increasingly a platform for facilitation and public trust. While political leadership changes through elections, the civil service provides continuity and institutional balance.

Its responsibility is to ensure that governance reaches the last person in the queue. Governance is ultimately about trust and people, not structures.

When trust strengthens, compliance becomes voluntary. When it erodes, regulations fail. True success isn’t measured by policies announced, but by a simple question: Does the citizen feel heard? The ultimate test of any system is how it touches the last person in queue.

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krishnamohan718@gmail.com

(The writer, a retired IAS officer, served as home secretary & deputy commissioner of UT)