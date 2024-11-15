High-security jail to be built near Ludhiana, says jail minister Bhullar

Punjab jail minister Laljit Singh Bhullar announced that an ultra-modern high-security jail will be constructed at Gorsian Qadar Baksh village near Ludhiana at a cost of ₹100 crore to house notorious inmates separately. Punjab jail minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

Addressing the gathering during the passing out parade ceremony of 173 wardens and six matrons at the in-service training centre in Kapurthala, Bhullar said the jail is expected to be completed by next year.

He informed that jammers are being installed in 13 jails to prevent the use of mobile phones. Petrol pumps are being established at 12 prisons located along major roads to increase department revenue and provide employment to inmates based on their skills under the prison development board.

“Six petrol pumps are already operational, with two more to begin operations soon,” he said.

The minister also announced that the recruitment of 13 DSPs, 175 wardens and four matrons in the jails department will be initiated soon.