Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hike in allowances of HP govt employees in tribal areas
chandigarh news

Hike in allowances of HP govt employees in tribal areas

Development projects worth ₹146 crore to come up in Lahaul and Spiti, including a helipad at Hull, a museum-cum-library at Tabo and Kee each, a community hall at Kibber, and two water supply schemes
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON JUL 28, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 19 development projects virtually from Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 19 development projects worth about 146 crore for people of Spiti.

The projects, which he inaugurated virtually from Shimla, included a helipad at Hull, a museum-cum-library at Tabo and Kee each, a community hall at Kibber, and two water supply schemes.

Besides he laid foundation stones of Ice Hockey Rink at Kaza, building of Community Health Centre at Kaza, High Altitude Training Centre, bridges, road projects and irrigation schemes.

He also announced enhancement of tribal allowance from 450 to 650 and winter allowance from 300 to 500 for the employees serving in the tribal areas. He also announced opening of health subcentre, fire substation at Kaza and upgrade of Kaza community health centre to a civil hospital.

He said that the state government was committed to developing the tribal areas and was also ensuring that adequate funds were made available for projects.

He said that the matter regarding ‘Nautor’ rights to tribal people would also be considered sympathetically.

Tribal development minister Ram Lal Markanda thanked to the CM for dedicating development projects and enhancing the budget for tribal areas.

State BJP co-incharge Sanjay also congratulated the people of Lahaul and Spiti district for achieving 100% Covid vaccination target for the 45+ age group.

